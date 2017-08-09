Glen Campbell’s Death Draws Chorus of Remembrances

The death of singer and iconic session guitarist Glen Campbell at 81 drew an immediate flood of comments from fellow artists and friends. He had been fighting a high-profile battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.



The news was announced on Campbell's Twitter page.







It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H

— Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017





In addition to collecting hits and gold records with songs like "Wichita Lineman," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Gentle on My Mind" and "Rhinestone Cowboy," Campbell starred in a CBS variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Comedy Hour, which was the result of his successful stint as a summer replacement for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He has made numerous guest appearances, including on country music comedy/variety show, Hee-Haw, and co-starred in movie True Grit with John Wayne and Kim Darby.



CMT's "This Day in Country Music" sub site was devoted to stories about Campbell, including his top hits..



Country music star Roy Clark, who had appeared with Campbell on TV, including a memorable rendition of "Ghost Riders in the Sky," said the loss was "too big to put into words," but he tried anyway. "He was an incredible voice, incredible musician, incredible friend, movie star and recording artist," said Clark. "We had so much fun together, and sort of grew up together in our music and our careers. There were so many memories that only he and I shared. Glen and I were brothers in every sense of the word. When I hear or see his name, I see the Glen I've always known. There will never, ever be another Glen Campbell."



"I had the pleasure of inducting Glen into the Country Music Hall of Fame," said Brenda Lee. "He could write it, sing it and play it. He was a triple threat. He never forgot his friends and made room for them on any project [he] could. He was one of the finest musicians I've ever known."



"There's never been a better musician or a greater artist than Glen Campbell," said Lee Greenwood. "I admired him and respected his talent.”



"Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business, and he was one of the greatest musicians," said Dolly Parton.