CMT leads cable growth pack
In the past year, CMT: Country Music Television has been piped into nearly
13.75 million new homes, making it the fastest-growing cable network. According
to Nielsen Media Research August universe estimates, CMT is now distributed in
63 million homes.
A close second was Hallmark Channel, picking up 13.74 million new
subscribers since August 2001. That brings Hallmark's total reach to 46.3
million.
Rounding out the top five were Food Network, with 13.3 million new homes;
TV Land, reaching 12.4 million new homes; and SoapNet, with 11.5 million additional
subscribers.
TBS Superstation is the most widely available cable network, with about 87
million subscribers. ESPN is second with 85.9 million, followed by Discovery
Channel with 85.7 million. Cable News Network, Turner Network Television and USA Network all reach about 85.6 million
subscribers.
