CMT leads cable growth pack

In the past year, CMT: Country Music Television has been piped into nearly

13.75 million new homes, making it the fastest-growing cable network. According

to Nielsen Media Research August universe estimates, CMT is now distributed in

63 million homes.

A close second was Hallmark Channel, picking up 13.74 million new

subscribers since August 2001. That brings Hallmark's total reach to 46.3

million.

Rounding out the top five were Food Network, with 13.3 million new homes;

TV Land, reaching 12.4 million new homes; and SoapNet, with 11.5 million additional

subscribers.

TBS Superstation is the most widely available cable network, with about 87

million subscribers. ESPN is second with 85.9 million, followed by Discovery

Channel with 85.7 million. Cable News Network, Turner Network Television and USA Network all reach about 85.6 million

subscribers.