CMT Greenlights Seven New Series

CMT has given the greenlight to seven new unscripted series targeted for 2014.

“These new shows represent the most aggressive original programming CMT has ever offered,” said Jayson Dinsmore, CMT’s executive VP, programming and development. “We’re purposefully broadening our originals to appeal to a wider audience through family-based comedies, outrageous humor, action-packed competition and unexpected dramas.”

The seven new series include My Big Redneck Wedding from producer Pink Sneakers; Tattoo Titans from Original Media; Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch from Cris Abrego Productions; Death Valley from Glassman Media; FNA USA from Juma Entertainment; Tobacco Wars from Leftfield Pictures; and My Dysfunctional Family from Shed Media.

CMT has also renewed the series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt for 11 one-hour episodes and Guntucky for eight one-hour episodes. Both are slated to air in the second quarter of 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.