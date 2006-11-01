CMT Goes to "Music City"

CMT has launched its first ever user-generated talent search on its broadband site, Loaded (on CMT.com).

Beginning Wednesday, hopefuls can submit an original video featuring a country-music performance (any style, from bluegrass to Southern rock) either online or via mail to "Music City Madness." All submissions must be received by Jan. 31, 2007.

The top 64 contestants will be chosen by CMT in February 2007. Viewers will then narrow the selections down in a seven-week online tournament during the spring of 2007. The winner (to be revealed in April 2007) will receive a trip to Nashville to record an episode of "Studio 330," Loaded's performance series.