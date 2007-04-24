CMT Goes Digital

CMT has announced that they will be making some of their most popular shows and specials available for download on a number of digital download services. The services include Apple iTunes, Amazon Unbox. AOL Video, Wal-Mart Video Downloads, and will soon be available for download on the Xbox Live Marketplace.

“CMT is committed to providing our audience with even more ways to connect to country music and the heartland,” said Mary Beth Cunin, vice president of programming strategy, CMT.“CMT’s launch on a variety of digital platforms truly rounds out our already unrivaled accessibility, making CMT available everywhere our fans are.”

The shows that are available for download include CMT Comedy Stage, Jeff Foxworthy sketch show Foxworthy’s Night Out, Prankville, Trick My Truck, which takes the Pimp My Ride concept to 18 wheelers, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the tryout process to become a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

CMT is the latest of the MTV Networks to make their shows available on digital platforms, joining others such as Spike, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, VH1 and MTV.