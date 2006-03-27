CMT Gets Loaded

CMT is launching a broadband site and a new digital cable network. The MTV Networks country-music channel will unveil broadband network CMT Loaded late this summer. It will also rebrand MTVN digital network VH1 Country as CMT Pure Country beginning Memorial Day.

Loaded, with short-form original content, extra performances, news and outtakes from CMT programming, will be a free, on-demand subsite of CMT.com. CMT already has content on mobile, on-demand and HD platforms, and now joins fellow MTVN channels MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central in the broadband space.

Pure Country, available in 16 million homes at launch, will be a music video-based network designed to complement programming on fully distributed CMT.