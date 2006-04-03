CMT To Find Miss America

CMT, the new network of the Miss America pageant, will premiere a seven-episode documentary series in January 2007 that follows the 52 contestants through the pre-pageant competitions.

Finding Miss America will also allow viewers to be an integral part of the pageant for the first time; they will vote by phone and online at www.cmt.com to help determine (along with the judges) the finalists for the 2007 pageant.

The series will follow the contestants as they travel to the pageant’s host city in fall 2006 and are divided into seven groups. The women will live together as they compete in the preliminary competitions (eveningwear, swimwear, talent, interviews) that have never been revealed to the public before. Viewers will cast their votes at the end of each episode. The viewers’ and judges’ selections of 15 finalists will be announced at the pageant.

Finding Miss America will be produced by Julie Pizzie and Patty Ivins at BP&J Television. CMT’s Paul Villadolid and Nicole Zien will executive produce.

The 2006 Miss America pageant, the first on CMT, was the most-watched telecast in CMT history in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Re-airings of the pageant on CMT have reached over 22 million viewers.