CMT ditches old-skewing Opry

Viacom Inc.-owned Country Music Television is ditching the venerable Grand

Ole Opry Live music show, one of its most popular but old-skewing

programs.

Rival country-music network Great American Country is happily adding the

Opry to its lineup, and it plans to give the show additional plays.

CMT inherited the Opry from sister network The Nashville Network when

TNN was remodeled into a general-entertainment service (it is now Spike TV). But

as part of MTV Networks, CMT has been moving to hipper, more contemporary music

and reality shows, and the Opry hasn't been a good fit.

Beginning Oct. 4, the Opry will air every Saturday night on GAC and

replay five more times during the week.