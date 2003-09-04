Trending

CMT ditches old-skewing Opry

Viacom Inc.-owned Country Music Television is ditching the venerable Grand
Ole Opry Live music show, one of its most popular but old-skewing
programs.

Rival country-music network Great American Country is happily adding the
Opry to its lineup, and it plans to give the show additional plays.

CMT inherited the Opry from sister network The Nashville Network when
TNN was remodeled into a general-entertainment service (it is now Spike TV). But
as part of MTV Networks, CMT has been moving to hipper, more contemporary music
and reality shows, and the Opry hasn't been a good fit.

Beginning Oct. 4, the Opry will air every Saturday night on GAC and
replay five more times during the week.