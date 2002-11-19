CMR: U.S. ad market climbing
Advertising spending for all media rose 2.2 percent for the first three
quarters of 2002 compared with the same time period for 2001, according to recent
data and analysis from CMR/TNS Media Intelligence, a leading provider of
strategic advertising and marketing communications information.
CMR data for the first nine months showed that Spanish-language TV is the
fastest-growing ad medium so far in 2002 -- up almost 26 percent to $1.42 billion.
Spot TV, bolstered by political spending, was up 15 percent to $12.04 billion, the
CMR numbers showed.
The six broadcast networks were up 7 percent to $14.4 billion, while cable was down
a little more than 1 percent to $11.8 billion.
Local radio is up 10 percent to $4.3 billion and network radio is up 14 percent to $711
million.
General Motors Corp. was the top advertiser during the first three quarters,
spending $1.6 billion, up about 2 percent from the same period in 2001.
Procter & Gamble Co. was No. 2 with a 21 percent spending spurt to $1.5
billion.
AOL Time Warner Inc. was third with ad spending of almost $1.1 billion, up
3 percent.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.