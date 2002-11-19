CMR: U.S. ad market climbing

Advertising spending for all media rose 2.2 percent for the first three

quarters of 2002 compared with the same time period for 2001, according to recent

data and analysis from CMR/TNS Media Intelligence, a leading provider of

strategic advertising and marketing communications information.

CMR data for the first nine months showed that Spanish-language TV is the

fastest-growing ad medium so far in 2002 -- up almost 26 percent to $1.42 billion.

Spot TV, bolstered by political spending, was up 15 percent to $12.04 billion, the

CMR numbers showed.

The six broadcast networks were up 7 percent to $14.4 billion, while cable was down

a little more than 1 percent to $11.8 billion.

Local radio is up 10 percent to $4.3 billion and network radio is up 14 percent to $711

million.

General Motors Corp. was the top advertiser during the first three quarters,

spending $1.6 billion, up about 2 percent from the same period in 2001.

Procter & Gamble Co. was No. 2 with a 21 percent spending spurt to $1.5

billion.

AOL Time Warner Inc. was third with ad spending of almost $1.1 billion, up

3 percent.