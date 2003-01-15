CMR: `Moderate rise' in '03 ad spending

Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR/TNS Media Intelligence division is forecasting a

"moderate" 3.3 percent uptick in total ad spending to $117.5 billion for 2003, with a stronger 4.5 percent gain in the first half dwindling to a 2.1 percent

rise during the second half.

One drawback for this year is the absence of the Olympic Games and political

campaigning, CMR/TNS CEO Steven Fredericks said.

Looking at specific media sectors, CMR predicted that network cable

would climb by 4.8 percent this year, while broadcast-network television would

grow by 2.7 percent and spot TV by 1.9 percent.

By far, the biggest media gainers will be Spanish-language TV (up 9.2

percent) and the Internet (up 7.4 percent), CMR added.