CMR: `Moderate rise' in '03 ad spending
Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR/TNS Media Intelligence division is forecasting a
"moderate" 3.3 percent uptick in total ad spending to $117.5 billion for 2003, with a stronger 4.5 percent gain in the first half dwindling to a 2.1 percent
rise during the second half.
One drawback for this year is the absence of the Olympic Games and political
campaigning, CMR/TNS CEO Steven Fredericks said.
Looking at specific media sectors, CMR predicted that network cable
would climb by 4.8 percent this year, while broadcast-network television would
grow by 2.7 percent and spot TV by 1.9 percent.
By far, the biggest media gainers will be Spanish-language TV (up 9.2
percent) and the Internet (up 7.4 percent), CMR added.
