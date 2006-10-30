CMA Website Launched

Disney/ABC TV is promoting its upcoming CMA Awards with a new website with original countdown shows and other extras.

The venture, "The Countdown to Country Music's Biggest Night" will be offered on ABC.com and CMAAwards.com, and will be distributed to ABC affiliates and mobile partners.

ABC Digital Media will produce four-minute shows for each of the nine days leading up to the awards. The entertainment/news shows will be hosted by country singer Dean Sams with reporting from former Miss Tennessee Ashley Eicher. They will focus on the events leading up to the awards and include interviews with country stars. The first show posted Oct. 30.