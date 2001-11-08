CMA gives CBS strong ratings chops

CBS's coverage of the Country Music Awards ran neck-and-neck in prime time ratings with NBC's lineup in a lively Wednesday sweeps race.

The three-hour annual Country Music Awards show drew an average of 17.7 million viewers and a 5.9 rating, 15 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.

NBC's West Wing drew 19.5 million viewers and a 7.1/17. Law & Order followed with 18.8 million viewers and a 7.0/19.

CBS's 17.7 million average for the CMAs topped NBC's 16.4 million viewer average, while NBC's 6.1 average among 18-49ers edged CBS at 5.9.

Meanwhile, Fox's hour-long Temptation Island Reunion only tempted 7.3 million takers with a 3.8/10. The hour-long preview of the next Temptation Island drew 9 million viewers and a 4.6/11. - Richard Tedesco