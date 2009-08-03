Clyburn Sworn In As FCC Commissioner

It's now official, the FCC has all five commissioners.

As advertised, Democratic South Carolina utility regulator Mignon Clyburn was sworn in Monday as the first African American woman FCC commissioner.

That swearing-in came at the Matthew J. Perry Jr. Courthouse in Columbia, S.C., and was administered by Matthew J. Perry himself, a pioneering civil rights attorney and judge.

"I am deeply honored that President Obama and the United States Senate have entrusted me with the privilege of serving as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," said Clyburn. "I look forward to working with the Administration, Congress, Chairman Genachowski, my fellow Commissioners and the incredibly talented FCC staff, to ensure that all Americans enjoy the tremendous benefits offered by modern communications. This is an exciting and challenging time in our nation's history. I am eager to hear from and work with all stakeholders to carry out, along with my colleagues, communications policies that protect consumers and encourage robust competition and innovation."

She also praised Perry and said that she would try to emulate his commitment to public service in her new role.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Mignon Clyburn to the Federal Communications Commission," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachwoski in a statement. "Mignon is a dedicated public servant with years of state-level and private-sector experience and it's an honor to serve alongside such a talented colleague. At this critical moment in history, I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Commissioners on ways that the agency can improve the lives of all Americans through communications."

Republican Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker was sworn in in Washington Friday.