Cloud Broadcast Tech Company Amagi Names Singh as CEO

Amagi, which offers cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising for TV and over-the-top, said it named Deepakjit Singh as its first CEO.

Singh had been chief innovation officer at Encompass.

“Deepakjit is one of the most well-regarded leaders in broadcast technology today,” said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. “And, he will be a huge part of helping Amagi build upon its global success, especially within the U.S. and other rapidly evolving markets. We are really excited to have him on board.”

Amagi was founded in 2008. Its Cloudport technology helps video content providers launch, operate and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Among Amagi’s clients in more than 40 countries are Turner, Viceland, Scripps Networks and Cinedigm.

“The U.S. is an incredibly attractive and competitive marketplace, and it augurs well that we have hit the ground running in the region, thus far. We expect over a third of our revenue to come from the US market in 2018, so continuing our growth here will be huge moving forward. And with Deepakjit now in the fold, we believe we are in an even better place to continue our success worldwide in 2018,” said Srinivasan.

Before Encompass, Singh was VP of sales and marketing at Ascent Media. Previously, he was senior VP at Bharti Airtel.

“Amagi’s technology is second to none,” said Singh. “Globally, there is a huge void in the media industry to provide distribution capabilities to content owners for both linear TV and non-linear video consumption market. With its technology, Amagi is perfectly positioned to fill this gap, delivering enviable business outcomes to broadcasters addressing their playout operations, management and monetization needs.”