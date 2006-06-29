The Closer Gets Third-Season Renewal
By Anne Becker
TNT’s The Closer has been renewed for a third 15-episode season.
With 8.28 million total viewers, TNT's season-two premiere of The Closer, starring Kyra Sedwick, drew the biggest audience ever for an ad-supported cable scripted series telecast on Monday night, according to Nielsen Media Research. The previous record was held by the series' first-season premiere last year.
In an interview conducted previously by B&C, Michael Wright, senior vice president of original programming for TNT and TBS, called the show one of his proudest accomplishments, saying, ““There's something slightly subversive; it's a smart, engaging procedural, but the storytelling keeps you guessing.”
The third season will launch in summer 2007.
