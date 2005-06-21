Closer Closes Ratings Deal For TNT

TNT’s The Closer continued to draw strong ratings with its second episode Monday night (6/20) at 9 p.m.

The Kyra Sedgwick crime drama earned a 3.8 household rating and 5.57 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The series’ record-breaking ratings for last Monday’s premiere (a 4.8 household rating), along with strong numbers for limited series, Into the West, helped keep TNT atop the cable ratings for the week.

The network averaged 2.96 million total viewers in prime. Into the West’s second installment pulled in 4.81 million total viewers in its first showing Friday at 8 p.m. TNT is also showing each episode six times per weekend.

USA took the second slot in prime, averaging 2.17 million total viewers off continued success for new seasons of The 4400 and The Dead Zone (this week’s 4400 earned 4.03 million total viewers and The Dead Zone earned 3.42 on 6/19).

With an average 1.85 million total viewers, Fox News took third place in prime, boosted by its Monday (6/13) afternoon coverage of the Michael Jackson verdict. The news network averaged 4.80 million total viewers between 5:14 and 5:18 the day the decision came down.

