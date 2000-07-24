Close, but no cigar

The public-relations firm helping former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt promote his new book, You Say You Want a Revolution, last week issued a press release celebrating the title's surprising performance as Amazon. com's No. 2 seller among Washington buyers. Well, that overstates things a wee bit.

Hundt's polemical account of the battles over the 1996 Telecommunications Act is actually No. 2 on Amazon's more narrow category of books that seem to be getting unique interest in Washington. Other books on that list include a compendium of Washington's most distinguished apartment houses, guides to Washington bike and walking tours, a biography of Dan Rostenkowski, and an analysis of Serbian politics.

As for the area's bestsellers, Washington is pretty much like the rest of the country: crazy for Harry Potter. J.K. Rowling's kids books make up three of Washington's top five. At No. 2 and No. 5 in the nation's capital are Jacques Barzun's history of Western culture From Dawn to Decadence and Zadie Smith's novel White Teeth. Nationwide, Hundt's book ranked 9,661 on Amazon's tally.