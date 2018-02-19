Close NBA All-Star Game Scores 2% Ratings Gain

Turner’s coverage of the NBA All-Star Game scored a 2% increase on cable, racking up a 4.3 household ratings and 5.1 million household impressions despite competition from the Olympics.



The game, won in the last minute by LeBron James’ squad, did better in the demos, registering an 11% increase among adults 18-34 and 6% among adults 18-49. Total viewership peaked at 8.2 million viewers between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. ET.



Viewership was the highest since 2013, and topped 2014 and 2010, the previous Olympic years.



Turner's TV Everywhere video starts were up 101% from a year ago.



On Facebook and Twitter, Turner’s NBA social channels were up 37% in video views.