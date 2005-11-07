Close to Home, Threshold Swap Slots

CBS is swapping time periods for freshmen dramas Close to Home and Threshold during the sweeps, while sister mini-network UPN has delivered a full-season order for the sitcom Love, Inc.

Close, a female-leaning suburban drama, moves to Threshold’s 9-10 p.m. Friday slot behind a more compatible Ghost Whisperer lead-in Nov. 11 and 18. The thriller Threshold shifts to 10-11 p.m. Tuesdays on Nov. 22 and 29, with the closer-skewing The Amazing Race serving as its lead-in.

The long-rumored flip-flop had been considered leading up to the May schedule announcements and could become permanent if the two moderately performing shows improve in their new slots.

Meanwhile, Paramount Network TV and Littlefield Co.’s freshman Holly Robinson Peete matchmaker comedy, Love, Inc., has been averaging 3.6 million viewers this fall.