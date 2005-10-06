Close To Home Gets Saturday Rerun

CBS will drop a rerun of one of its procedural dramas Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. to try to drum up more viewers to its newest Jerry Bruckheimer procedural, Close to Home, about an attorney and new mother who prosecutes cases, well, close to home.

The drama debuted Tuesday at 10 with a 3.3 rating/8 share, which was an improvement on Judging Amy's premiere last year in the slot at a 2.5/7, but third in the time period behind Law & Order: SVU, at a 6.2/16, and the second outing of Boston Legal at a 3.6/9.

The network has set aside a two-hour "crime time in prime time" block to re-run episodes of procedurals including Bruckheimer's CSI franchise, Without a Trace, and NCIS (though older episodes, not that same week's). But CBS says this is a one-time shot for Close to Home on Saturday nights.