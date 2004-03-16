Close Calls for UPN

UPN is banking on compelling close calls to help boost its ratings.

The network has bought five episodes of hour reality series I'm Still Alive from A. Smith & Co. The A. Smith is Arthur Smith, executive producer along with Kent Weed and Michael Miller.

The show will feature videos of near-death experiences that could, and in fact does, include a skydiver dangling from a plane while it lands, a rodeo rider attacked by a bull, and an auto racer trapped in a fiery crash. It will then play 'em again and use animated recreations to help explain how they survived, and the "impact" (we assume no pun intended) these experiences had on their lives.

