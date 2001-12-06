Close call for Geraldo

Geraldo Rivera, recent arrival at both Fox News Channel and Afghanistan, had

to duck to avoid sniper fire while doing a standup on a ridge near

Jalalabad.

FNC said Rivera set up believing the al Qaeda soldiers were in retreat, but

shots were fired that, Rivera said, nearly parted his hair.

Rivera has said he is carrying a gun for his protection while covering the

war, and that he would try to kill Osama bin Laden if given the

chance.