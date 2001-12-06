Close call for Geraldo
Geraldo Rivera, recent arrival at both Fox News Channel and Afghanistan, had
to duck to avoid sniper fire while doing a standup on a ridge near
Jalalabad.
FNC said Rivera set up believing the al Qaeda soldiers were in retreat, but
shots were fired that, Rivera said, nearly parted his hair.
Rivera has said he is carrying a gun for his protection while covering the
war, and that he would try to kill Osama bin Laden if given the
chance.
