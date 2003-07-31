Clooney, Soderbergh sign with Warner Bros.

Section Eight Television, headed by George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, has

signed a two-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Grant Heslove has been appointed president of the television division, a bump

up from his former job as vice president of the production company’s film

division.

Section Eight first plans to develop an untitled TV movie about

Edward R. Murrow, which will be written by Jon Robin Baitz and directed by

Clooney.

Section Eight is also producing K Street, a show in which a fictitious

political-consulting firm works with actual power brokers in Washington, D.C.,

for Home Box Office. The program predates the company’s deal with Warner Bros.

Clooney and Soderbergh have been working together on feature films for years

now, starting in 1998 with Clooney’s appearance in the Soderbergh

produced-and-directed theatrical Out of Sight with Jennifer Lopez.