Clooney, Soderbergh sign with Warner Bros.
Section Eight Television, headed by George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, has
signed a two-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television.
Grant Heslove has been appointed president of the television division, a bump
up from his former job as vice president of the production company’s film
division.
Section Eight first plans to develop an untitled TV movie about
Edward R. Murrow, which will be written by Jon Robin Baitz and directed by
Clooney.
Section Eight is also producing K Street, a show in which a fictitious
political-consulting firm works with actual power brokers in Washington, D.C.,
for Home Box Office. The program predates the company’s deal with Warner Bros.
Clooney and Soderbergh have been working together on feature films for years
now, starting in 1998 with Clooney’s appearance in the Soderbergh
produced-and-directed theatrical Out of Sight with Jennifer Lopez.
