Clooney, Heslov Team With Sony Pictures TV

George Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov have signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, the pair’s Smokehouse Pictures will develop new projects with the studio for TV and digital platforms.

Smokehouse previously had a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television. Sony produced recent Smokehouse films such as Monuments Men, which Clooney directed, and best-picture Academy Award winner Argo.

In April, SPT confirmed that presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg had signed extensions to remain with the studio.