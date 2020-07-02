‘Clone High’ Latest Classic MTV Show Making a Comeback

ViacomCBS’ MTV Studios said it is working on a reimagined version of Clone High, a show about the teen-age activities of cloned historical figures, including Abe Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra and Ghandi.

ViacomCBS’s Entertainment and Youth Group has been focusing on animation and reviving classic shows from its library, including Beavis & Butthead and Jodie, a spin off from Daria.

Bill Lawrence (Image credit: MTV)

The creators of the original series, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, will be working with Bill Lawrence on the updated version.

“We are thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, president, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

Lord and Miller began their careers with writing, directing and executive producing Clone High alongside Lawrence in 2002.

Lord and Miller went on to win an Academy Award for Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse and started up franchises with Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie. They also were nominated for Emmys for The Last Man on Earth.

Since Clone High, Lawrence went on to create Scrubs and Cougar Town.

