Clock still ticking on Univision-HBC merger

With finishing touches being put on the Univision/Hispanic Broadcasting

merger, Federal Communications Commission’s expected approval of the deal stands

a less than 50/50 chance of being announced this week, Washington sources say,

with a better chance of an official OK coming next week or immediately after the

Labor Day holiday.

Word circulating in the investment community is that the three GOP

commissioners have agreed to approve the deal under previous ownership limits in

effect when the deal was announced last year.

The only condition will be divestiture of broadcast stations in San Antonio

and Houston, where HBC owns six radio stations, exceeding local ownership limits

under old rules.

Approval of the deal has been delayed in part by debate over whether it

should comply with previous local limits or tighter radio limits approved in

June.

Powell was also said to be trying to line up a Democrat, preferring not to

have a straight partyline split.

Lining up behind the proposed merger last Friday was The Washington Post,

which editorialized in favor of it.