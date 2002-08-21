Clinton talk-show talks continue
Will he? Won't he? And if he does, will anybody watch?
The word is out that former President Bill Clinton is in talks to become the
host of his own talk show, according to The New York Times.
The difference this time around is that CBS is doing the talking.
Over the spring and summer, Clinton had been talking with NBC, but those
talks fell apart in July.
The common factor, the Times reported, is Dennis Swanson, who quit his
post as president and general manager of WNBC-TV in New York in July and
now heads up CBS' owned-TV-station group.
Reports said Clinton wants an annual salary somewhere between $30 million and
$50 million, which is significantly more than, say, the president of the United
States earns, but less than what Oprah Winfrey makes off her nationally
syndicated talker.
Still, Clinton's potential salary is one of the sticking points to actually
getting a project off the ground. Clinton is said to be reluctant to commit
himself to the grind of a daily strip unless the terms are right.
CBS and Swanson each declined to comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.