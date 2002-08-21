Clinton talk-show talks continue

Will he? Won't he? And if he does, will anybody watch?

The word is out that former President Bill Clinton is in talks to become the

host of his own talk show, according to The New York Times.

The difference this time around is that CBS is doing the talking.

Over the spring and summer, Clinton had been talking with NBC, but those

talks fell apart in July.

The common factor, the Times reported, is Dennis Swanson, who quit his

post as president and general manager of WNBC-TV in New York in July and

now heads up CBS' owned-TV-station group.

Reports said Clinton wants an annual salary somewhere between $30 million and

$50 million, which is significantly more than, say, the president of the United

States earns, but less than what Oprah Winfrey makes off her nationally

syndicated talker.

Still, Clinton's potential salary is one of the sticking points to actually

getting a project off the ground. Clinton is said to be reluctant to commit

himself to the grind of a daily strip unless the terms are right.

CBS and Swanson each declined to comment.