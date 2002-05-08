Clinton to talk with NPR's Smiley
Perhaps former U.S. President Bill Clinton will offer some insight into what
he thinks about hosting his own television talk show when he becomes a guest on
National Public Radio talker The Tavis Smiley Show Friday, May 10.
Smiley is syndicated and available on NPR outlets in New York,
Philadelphia, Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta and 14 other markets.
An Internet transcript of the show will be available at www.npr.org/programs/tavis after 8
a.m. EST Friday.
