Clinton Spokesman Joins SPE

Jim Kennedy, a spokesman for former President Bill Clinton, has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as senior VP for corporate communications.

Kennedy served in the White House from 1998 to 2001.

He has been a communications director for Clinton’s Harlem, N.Y.-based foundation since 2002, and served as a spokesperson for other Democratic politicians, including former Vice President Al Gore, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.)

In September, Kennedy will join Sony Pictures Entertainment’s offices in Culver City, Calif. The Sony Corp. subsidiary includes the company’s production and distribution divisions for television and motion pictures.

He replaces Susan Tick, who announced her resignation last May.

In May 2004, Kennedy wrote a New York Times op-ed piece responding to U.S. State Department aide Emily Miller’s abrupt interruption of NBC host Tim Russert’s interview with then-Secretary of State Colin Powell on Meet the Press.

In addition to offering public-relations staff advice on how to handle tough interviews, Kennedy expressed some tongue-in-cheek sympathy for the aide, saying “We've all felt the urge to be ‘flacks gone wild’—tearing down the lights, magnetizing the videotape, storming onto the set like a SWAT team yelling ‘Freeze!’”

