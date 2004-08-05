Clinton Slated for Stewart Show
Not since his sax-toting appearances in the 1992 campaign has former President Bill Clinton hit the electronic rubber-chicken circuit with such gusto.
With appearances on Oprah and Letterman under his belt, Clinton, who is promoting his autobiography, will make his first appearance on Comedy Central's Daily Show with Jon Stewart Aug. 9.
He joins such past political guests as wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Joe Lieberman, Bob Dole, John McCain and the veritable host of others.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.