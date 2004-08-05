Clinton Slated for Stewart Show

Not since his sax-toting appearances in the 1992 campaign has former President Bill Clinton hit the electronic rubber-chicken circuit with such gusto.

With appearances on Oprah and Letterman under his belt, Clinton, who is promoting his autobiography, will make his first appearance on Comedy Central's Daily Show with Jon Stewart Aug. 9.

He joins such past political guests as wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Joe Lieberman, Bob Dole, John McCain and the veritable host of others.