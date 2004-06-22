Clinton Scores
Dan Rather's interview with former president Bill Clinton on 60 Minutes Sunday drew 15.8 million viewers, the second biggest audience for a prime time program last week, behind only Game 5 of the NBA Championship series.
CBS said it was 60's highest share since April 8, 2001. The interview was timed to the release of Clinton's memoirs.
