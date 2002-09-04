Clinton says no talker for now
The bright lights of TV will have to wait. Former President Bill Clinton says
he's too busy with humanitarian work to host a daily talk show.
"I really believe I should always spend more than half my time on public
service, so I just don't see how I can do it," Clinton, who plans to travel to
Africa and India this fall, told Cable News Network's Larry King on Tuesday
evening.
Rumors swirled recently that CBS was close to nabbing Clinton for a show.
Earlier, he had been in discussions with NBC.
Clinton did leave open the chance he'd host a show down the road.
"It would be intriguing to me because I like to talk to people," he said.
"I'd like to have [Bob] Dole come on my show and tell me what I did wrong about
things."
