Clinton Interview Propels Fox News Ratings

Senator Hillary Clinton’s (D-N.Y.) appearance on The O’ReillyFactor last week delivered big dividends for Fox News. The network was the third highest rated cable channel in primetime last week.

In addition, the two part Clinton interview gave a major boost to The O’Reilly Factor, delivering an increase of 30% in total viewers and 45% in the key 25-54 demo over April averages.

The two-part Clinton interview averaged 3,428,500 total viewers and 816,000 demo viewers, compared to the average of 2,394,000 total viewers and 451,000 demo viewers (Nielsen, Live + Same Day).