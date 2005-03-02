Clinton Headlines Kaiser Study Unveiling
The Kaiser Family Foundation will issue a study March 9 on kids' (ages 8-18) use of the media, complete with political and journalistic stars like Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Cable News Network's Jeff Greenfield to try to put the results in context.
Clinton will keynote a speech to launch a panel discussion of the study, which addresses such issues as parental rules for media use; the degree to which new media like the Internet and video games have impacted TV, music and reading; and the general home media environment.
Panelists will include FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, Jordan Levin, former CEO of younger-skewing net The WB, and Boston College Professor Juliet Schor, author of, Born to Buy.
The study was of 2,000 third-twelfth graders, including 700 who kept a seven-day media diary.
The Kaiser Family Foundation conducts research on a variety of topics. Past studies have included the impact of TV sex and violence on teens
