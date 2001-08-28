Clinton could ride radio airwaves

Former President Bill Clinton may be back in the media spotlight, but this time as a syndicated radio host.

Clinton is reportedly being wooed by a syndicator to host a daily short-form program, according to radio trade M Street. But a top radio exec told Broadcasting & Cable that its Westwood One radio networks that is talking to Clinton but added that Clinton's lawyer has denied the talks.

Westwood One's CEO Joel Hollander, however, flatly denied any talks. ABC Radio and Premiere Radio networks, two other top syndicators, confirmed they will not be syndicating a Clinton show. - Allison Romano