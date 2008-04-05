Clinton Agrees to CBS News Debate

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) has accepted CBS News' invitation for a debate on April 27 in North Carolina, her campaign confirmed Thursday.

As of Friday, CBS had yet to get a confirmation from Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.).

The Democratic contenders will meet April 16 in Philadelphia for an ABC News debate moderated by Charles Gibson and George Stephanopoulos. It will be the 21st debate of the longest primary season on memory.

If Obama agrees to the CBS News debate, it will be the first for the network. CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric and Face the Nation's Bob Schieffer are scheduled to moderate.

ABC News holds the record for the highest-rated debate of the record-breaking 2008 campaign, with 9.36 million viewers tuning in to the Democratic portion of back-to-back primetime debates in January days before the New Hampshire primary.