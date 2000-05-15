Clifford A. JenksCEO, WaveXpress New York City

JOB: Running WaveXpress, a joint venture of Sarnoff Corp. and encryption supplier Wave Systems that provides e-commerce and other data applications through the digital television spectrum.

CAREER: various sales and distribution positions and, ultimately, regional West Coast manager for IBM's distribution businesses, IBM, 1974-87; vice president of sales, Epson, 1987-90; vice president, channel strategy and development; vice president, sales and marketing operations, Apple Computer, 1990-93; executive VP, 1993-95, COO, 1995-96, Zenith Data Systems; executive VP of sales and marketing, 1996-99, president and COO, 1999, Avid Technology.

EDUCATION: B.S., American University; M.B.A., Pepperdine University

FAMILY: Wife, Sharon; son Cliff, 23; daughter Amy, 21; son Matthew, 11; daughter Amanda, 8.

WOULD RATHER BE: Fishing on his 28-foot Grady-White

BEST LESSON: "Growth environments are better."