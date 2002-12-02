Click-and-drag TV shopping

The National Association of Television Programming Executives' show and

other TV-programming markets could be getting some online competition.

Geneva-based MadeinTV.com (http://www.madeintv.com/welcome ) is trying to drum up clients for its online

programming marketplace.

It bills itself as a platform for "searching, viewing and buying TV content

of any language, category, duration, format, source, genre, theme or style."

All for an annual fee of about $675, at the current exchange rate.

MadeinTV.com launched its alternative to traditional

TV-program marketplaces "because the national or commercial networks,

independent producers and distribution agencies need a virtual version of the

existing 'real' marketplace where they can search, sell/buy content ... without

spending important amounts on promotion budgets, distribution or travel

expenses."