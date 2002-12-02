Click-and-drag TV shopping
The National Association of Television Programming Executives' show and
other TV-programming markets could be getting some online competition.
Geneva-based MadeinTV.com (http://www.madeintv.com/welcome ) is trying to drum up clients for its online
programming marketplace.
It bills itself as a platform for "searching, viewing and buying TV content
of any language, category, duration, format, source, genre, theme or style."
All for an annual fee of about $675, at the current exchange rate.
MadeinTV.com launched its alternative to traditional
TV-program marketplaces "because the national or commercial networks,
independent producers and distribution agencies need a virtual version of the
existing 'real' marketplace where they can search, sell/buy content ... without
spending important amounts on promotion budgets, distribution or travel
expenses."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.