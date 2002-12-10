Trending

Click-and-drag-me Elmo

By

San Mateo, Calif.-based KidzMouse has signed a license agreement with
Sesame Workshop to produce a line of children's-sized computer mice modeled after
Sesame Street characters.

Instead of clicking a button, kids squeeze the character's head or eyes for
"easier clicking."

Among the characters that will be in need of some child-sized aspirin from
all that head squeezing will be Cookie Monster, Elmo and
Ernie.