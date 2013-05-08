Cleveland Stations, and Rest of World, Wait for Kidnap Victims to Speak

The Cleveland kidnapping case has all the elements of an

unforgettable news story, including a bizarre crime, innocent victims, heroes

and a happy, at least for the most part, ending. As such, it's nothing short of

a circus on site in Cleveland, as the local TV reporters trade elbows with news

crews from as far away as Australia, Japan and Argentina to follow the story of

the three women, Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight, who were freed

earlier in the week.

"It's a sea of reporters at the scene of both

homes," says Dan Salamone, news director at Raycom's WOIO. "It

presents a challenge for the police, and also for us as we continue to try and

bring the story home for local viewers. It's a mad scene."

The next big get will be with the victims. One victim's

relative attempted to speak to the media Wednesday, but gave up when she was

not able to be heard. "It's going to take some time," says Brooke

Spectorsky, president and general manager of Gannett's WKYC. "They've been

locked up for ten years, and it's a circus out there."

The Cleveland stations, which also include WJW and WEWS,

have been covering the story since it broke the evening of May 6. WOIO broke in

first at 6:23 p.m. WKYC went live 10 minutes later, says Spectorsky, then went

with network news until 7 p.m. The competition, according to two sources, began

their own reports after 7 p.m.

Salamone says the WOIO news outfit got the scoop thanks to

deep contacts in law enforcement, along with longtime relationships with family

members of the victims. The station's video of the alleged captors, the Castro

brothers, from downtown Cleveland's Justice Center is slated to air on CBS Evening News Wednesday, said

Salamone. "They knew where to be at the right time," he said of his

newsroom getting the footage.

The local staffs are running on fumes nearly 48 hours since

the story broke. WKYC has received personnel reinforcements from Gannett

stations all over the map, including ones in Atlanta, Denver, Buffalo and

Tampa. "Whenever major events happen, it's what we do," says

Spectorsky. "When you're going wall to wall, it's very helpful to have the

extra help."

The victims have been through unimaginable horror during

their decade in captivity. "Gruesome. Shocking. Horrific -- pick an

adjective," says Salamone. Yet that they were able to walk out of the

Castro house is a cause for rejoicing in Cleveland -- a city that could use a

shot of good news, particularly after an unarmed African-American couple was

gunned down by police late last year. "I think there's a much more

positive attitude from the community toward the police," says Spectorsky,

who acknowledges that some wonder about the department's inability to locate

the missing women.

It's the largest story within the DMA's boundaries in many,

many years. In terms of wall-to-wall coverage, Salamone likens it to a wildfire

story he covered at KRQE Albuquerque over a decade ago. Spectorsky, a 16-year

veteran of the market, says it's "right up there" with anything he's

seen in Cleveland -- a broader media story than a high school shooting one last

year, and one with a happier ending. Same goes for Bill Applegate, who took

over the WOIO-WUAB GM job 12 years ago. "It's the biggest thing in my

time here," he says.

The reporters will continue to follow the story,

including speaking with the victims and following the legal outcome of the

suspects. "It's a very rewarding story for us to cover," says

Salamone. "It's obviously very uplifting for the community."

Jill Manuel, news director at WEWS, says staffers--many who had been covering the kidnapping case since it broke over a decade ago--streamed back into the newsroom when they heard the women had escaped. "The story has so much meaning for people here," she says. "There's been a lot of emotion this week."