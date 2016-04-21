Clemente Heads Up New Fox News Specials Unit

Fox News is launching a long-form specials unit, with network veteran Michael Clemente named executive VP of news specials, and Jay Wallace promoted to executive VP of news and editorial. Both will report to Roger Ailes, Fox News chairman and CEO.

Fox News’ structure consists of two divisions of news and programming, with the specials unit creating a third one. Clemente will oversee all development and production of taped long-form programming, complemented by occasional special live events for Fox News Channel (FNC).

Clemente joined Fox News in 2009 as senior VP of news editorial and was named executive VP in 2012.

“Michael’s wide-ranging broadcast background is perfect for this position,” said Ailes. “I’m confident that his extensive experience in long-form producing will result in development and execution of high quality specials.”

Wallace’s duties also include running Fox News Radio.

“Jay’s television journalism acumen has played a major role in the success of Fox News throughout his nearly 20 years here and his leadership during the current election season has especially stood out,” said Ailes. “He’s both liked and respected throughout the newsroom and I’m certain he’ll excel in this position.”