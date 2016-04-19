Rob Day to Head Unscripted for Endemol Shine USA

Endemol Shine USA made a trio of appointments to its unscripted team.

Rob Day has been tapped as executive VP, head of unscripted production, while Jesse Kerns has been named senior VP, production, and Kirk Anderson has ben upped to VP.

“Rob is the consummate professional and has a tremendous amount of experience in both coordinating and producing many of the biggest unscripted hits of the last decade,” said Eden Gaha, president, unscripted television for Endemol Shine USA. “And with our continued growth in the unscripted space, Rob has assembled a best in class team, led by both Jesse and Kirk, to oversee all of our additional development and series.”

Day joined Endemol in 2006 and during his tenure has overseen production of shows including MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, The Biggest Loser, Hunted and Steve Harvey, among others.

Kerns heads to Endemol from Relativity Television, where he managed production of unscripted series. Anderson has been with Endemol since 2012 and was previously executive director of production.

Endemol Shine USA is the unscripted division of Endemol Shine North America.