Clearing the Zone

New Line Television's The Twilight Zone was already a firm go for a second season, but now it's an even firmer go.

The syndicated show has cleared 75% of the country, including in 16 of the top 20 markets.

New Line is particularly pleased with a double-run renewal on Viacom's L.A. duopoly, KCBS/KCAL.