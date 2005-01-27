Clearing the Zone
New Line Television's The Twilight Zone was already a firm go for a second season, but now it's an even firmer go.
The syndicated show has cleared 75% of the country, including in 16 of the top 20 markets.
New Line is particularly pleased with a double-run renewal on Viacom's L.A. duopoly, KCBS/KCAL.
