Clear Channel Ups Finance Exec
Matt Hupfeld, VP, finance, for Clear Channel TV in San Antonio, has been named senior VP, finance.
He moved over to the TV group as senior VP in 2005. Formerly, he had been director of finance for the corporate finance group.
Clear Channel owns or operates 51 TV stations.
