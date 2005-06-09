Clear Channel TV Names COO
Don Perry, VP and general manager of WOAI-TV San Antonio and regional VP of parent Clear Channel Television's Southwest region, has been named to the newly created post of EVP and COO for Clear Channel Television (CCTV).
He will oversee the company's 40 TV stations and its six regional VP's. He reports to CCTV President & CEO William G. Moll
