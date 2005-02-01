Clear Channel Tunes In to TV
Radio giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. is enlarging its TV footprint.
On the heels of last week's announcement of a domestic deal to do TV shows for PBS pledge drives, Clear Channel Entertainment TV has named Dennis Spencer SVP and managing director of international distribution and programming.
Dennis, who had been VP, handling US Open Tennis and The Boston Marathon, will expand initiatives beyonds sports to entertainment.
