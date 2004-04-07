Clear Channel Taps Marventano
Clear Channel Communications Inc. has picked another ex-House staffer to head its Washington office. Jessica Marventano, former chief telecommunications aide to the Commerce Committee, will become chief lobbyist for the radio giant, replacing Andrew Levin.
Marventano currently serves as Washington counsel for Comcast.
"Her expertise and strong relationships with lawmakers will make her an effective advocate in Washington," says Clear Channel President Mark Mays.
She has worked for Comcast since July and takes her new post April 15. Levin is moving to Clear Channel’s San Antonio headquarters to be chief legal officer.
