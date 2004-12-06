Clear Channel Taps Fox Radio

Clear Channel Communications Inc., the nation's top radio-group owner, will migrate over 100 of its radio stations with news/talk formats to Fox's radio-news service beginning next year. The stations, whose contracts are up next year, include major markets like Los Angeles, Atlanta and San Diego.

As other news/talk station contracts come due, the Fox feed will be in the running to get those stations' business as well. Clear Channel has a few stations running the progressive talk format Air America (Al Franken and company). None of those will be switching to the Fox feed, according to a spokeswoman.Fox says the five-year deal could boost its affiliate count to more than 500 stations by the middle of next year.

As part of the deal, Fox will also have access to news from Clear Channel's own news network of over 500 journalists.