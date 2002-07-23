Clear Channel stock takes dip

Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s stock dropped almost $5 per share to close at $25 Tuesday, down 16.5 percent, one day after the company abruptly removed Randy

Michaels as CEO of Clear Channel Radio and assigned him a job overseeing new

technology development.

The move took Wall Street somewhat by surprise: Michaels is seen as a highly

capable radio executive, although something of a loose cannon by Clear Channel

standards.

Michaels operated out of Kentucky, and speculation is that his replacement will be

based at company headquarters in San Antonio.

In the interim, Clear Channel also said Tuesday that it would release its

second-quarter results Wednesday, one full week earlier than previously

announced.

Wall Streeters took that move as an attempt to stem the company's stock

decline.

The company has scheduled an analyst call for 9 a.m. Wednesday, one hour

after it said it would release the second-quarter earnings.