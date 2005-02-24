Clear Channel, Stern Drop Suits

Radio giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. and shock jock Howard Stern have agreed to drop their dueling lawsuits, generated when the San Antonio-based company removed his program from its radio stations one year ago.

Clear Channel stopped airing Stern’s Show, blaming repeated indecency violations by Stern. At the time, six Clear Channel stations were under investigation by the FCC for indecency violations during Stern’s show.

Clear Channel ultimately paid $1.75 million to settle resulting fines for those and other violations, one of several large media companies to do so.

Clear Channel Chief Legal Officer Andrew Levin said the company wanted to end the contract dispute with Stern “without further legal expense and delay.” Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Stern was not available for comment.

“Today, Clear Channel stations are entertaining listeners without being indecent, and we intend to keep it that way,” Levin added.

Levin couldn’t resist taking a shot at satellite radio, where Stern will begin work in 2006. “Congress and the FCC should be troubled that current law unwittingly creates a safe haven for indecent programming. Satellite radio is fast becoming the Wild West for sexually explicit programming. The law needs to catch up to technology,"